Advertisement

NC Lieutenant governor won’t run for Senate in 2022

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson(ltgov.nc.gov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says he won’t seek the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in 2022.

Robinson made his announcement late Monday, days after he said in a video he was taking a “serious look” at a bid to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr. He was just elected in November to a lieutenant governor’s term that runs through 2024.

He said in a news release that he “will strive to honor” his responsibilities and keep his promises.

Robinson’s decision means that former Gov. Pat McCrory and ex-U.S. Rep. Mark Walker remain the top announced candidates in the GOP field.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daina Forrest
DEPUTIES: Woman uses car to break up basketball game, hitting one teen
It happened just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday on Central Heights Road, just outside of Goldsboro.
Chase suspect dies after hitting tractor-trailer head-on
Clint Smith
Former police officer charged after Pitt Co. chase, heroin seized
Jessica Embry, who is a fine arts teacher at Ashley High School in New Hanover County and the...
‘A profound loss’: N.C. teacher dies while trying to save two children caught in rip current
Nedall Akram-Mohammud Alwan and Amer Mohammed Zughbi mugshots.
Pitt County traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Latest News

The Fine Arts Celebration is Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24.
Greenville Museum of Art hosting Fine Arts Celebration
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny skies help warm us up
Greenville Museum of Art Celebration
Greenville Museum of Art Celebration
Man found shot to death in Wilson city park
Man found shot to death in Wilson city park