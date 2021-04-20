NC Lieutenant governor won’t run for Senate in 2022
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says he won’t seek the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in 2022.
Robinson made his announcement late Monday, days after he said in a video he was taking a “serious look” at a bid to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr. He was just elected in November to a lieutenant governor’s term that runs through 2024.
He said in a news release that he “will strive to honor” his responsibilities and keep his promises.
Robinson’s decision means that former Gov. Pat McCrory and ex-U.S. Rep. Mark Walker remain the top announced candidates in the GOP field.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.