NC Lieutenant governor won’t run for Senate in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says he won’t seek the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in 2022.

Robinson made his announcement late Monday, days after he said in a video he was taking a “serious look” at a bid to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr. He was just elected in November to a lieutenant governor’s term that runs through 2024.

He said in a news release that he “will strive to honor” his responsibilities and keep his promises.

Robinson’s decision means that former Gov. Pat McCrory and ex-U.S. Rep. Mark Walker remain the top announced candidates in the GOP field.

