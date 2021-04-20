Advertisement

Lyrid meteor shower peaks this week

Look to the sky predawn hours Friday for the Lyrid meteor shower
Lyrid meteor shower will peak and be most visible during the predawn hours April 22nd and 23rd
Lyrid meteor shower will peak and be most visible during the predawn hours April 22nd and 23rd
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Flashes of light in the sky from the Lyrid meteor shower will be peaking around Thursday, which also happens to be Earth Day! The Lyrids are typically active around the third week of April each year, and this year’s edition will peak during the predawn hours of the 22nd and 23rd (Thursday and Friday).

The Lyrid shower follows a several-month “drought” of meteor showers and will be worth a look, with an average rate of 10 or so per hour expected. The cloud-free skies should cooperate nicely for skywatching but plan to take a peek after the 75% illuminated waxing gibbous moon sets shortly before dawn (after 4 am) each morning.

Look to the northeast and of course, rural light-free locations are best!

