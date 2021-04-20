Local health providers say its unknown if there will be side effects from COVID booster

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -While some experienced, or currently are dealing with the side effects from the first round of COVID-19 shots, that feeling could come all over again, this time with booster shots.

Pfizer’s CEO has announced booster shots are likely. “There will likely be a need for a third dose somewhere between six and 12 months, and then from there, there will be an annual vaccination,” said Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla.

According to the state, over 25 percent of the population in Craven County is fully vaccinated. People reported reaction to the vaccine.

“It might make you feel badly for a day or so, but it’s not a bad thing. It tells you that your body’s responding to it in an appropriate way,” said CarolinaEast Medical Center’s, Dr. Ron May.

While it offers protection, for many that immune response didn’t feel the best.

WITN asked Dr. May if we should expect those same symptoms every time we get a COVID-19 shot.

“I don’t think we know and there will be people who tell you every time they get a flu shot they feel badly. Then other people will tell you they felt badly with the last one, but this next one didn’t bother them at all. So, I think it’s very variable from person to person,” May said.

He explained like other vaccines, there are two big reasons for booster shots; to maintain antibodies and to offer protection against new virus variants. “Whether it’ll have to happen more frequently or not is unknown because we don’t know how the variants are going to, come about or how frequently they’re going to come about.”

May emphasized the positives of the vaccine far outweigh the side effects.

It is still not confirmed, if people will need to get the same brand booster as their first one or two doses and it is unclear how often we will need a booster.

