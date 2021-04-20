Local D.A. & defense attorney weigh in on Chauvin murder trial

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -As closing arguments were underway Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, we talked with a local D.A. and defense attorney for their take on the trial.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee said this was the chance for both sides to summarize to the jury what their understanding of the facts are and then apply the law to the facts.

The arguments started first thing Monday morning and the defense said that Floyd died of underlying heart disease and his illegal use of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

But prosecutors argued that Chauvin heard Floyd say he couldn’t breathe and he didn’t listen.

Lee says the closing arguments are crucial. “For most jurors, this will be the first time they’ve ever heard the law concerning these offenses. It’s the first time, whereas in law school you’ll spend three years doing this. These jurors basically have an hour or so listening to the jury instructions and having to remember the law on this. So it’s very important as a prosecutor that you not only summarize the facts but then also explain the law to the jurors and then how the jurors are expected to apply that law to the facts.”

Defense attorney Scott Jack says there’s no way to predict just how long jury deliberations will take. “You’re down to twelve people and try to get twelve of your friends to agree on what restaurant you’re going to go to. Pretty difficult. When we talk about cases or how we will present it to a jury, you end up talking about what the definitions are of certain things. Self-defense, definitions of you’re acting at official capacity. Those may be hinge points with regard with evidence that may be seen from the jury’s perspective.”

That’s why closing arguments are key to shaping your side of the case, according to both Onslow County attorneys.

Both attorneys also said while the world may be watching this case, it was the job of prosecutors and defense attorneys to focus on the jurors while presenting their arguments.

Lee also said that during this process, jurors aren’t allowed to speak to anyone about the case or watch the news surrounding what happened.

