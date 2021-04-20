Advertisement

Greenville Museum of Art hosting Fine Arts Celebration

By Liz Bateson
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Museum of Art is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Fine Arts Celebration is happening Friday and Saturday. The event will feature over 100 pieces of art from local and national artists in a virtual auction.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of guests can attend the in-person events on either Friday or Saturday from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. outside at the museum. Anyone can partake in the auction online.

The auction opens for bidding Friday, April 23 at 9 a.m. and closes on Saturday, April 24 at 9 p.m. The raffle is currently open and closes on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the auction benefit the museum, ongoing exhibitions and programs. Portions of some of the artwork sales also go back to the artists.

Donations to the museum will also be accepted. For more information, click here.

