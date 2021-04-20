Advertisement

Effort to keep pregnant NC prisoners healthy limits shackles

Pregnant
Pregnant(none)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - There’s a bipartisan effort to better care for pregnant North Carolina prisoners and jail inmates before and after they deliver their babies.

State legislators scheduled a Tuesday news conference to unveil a proposal that has support from the American Civil Liberties Union, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association and OB-GYNs.

The bill would severely limit the handcuffing and shackling of pregnant women who are incarcerated and seek to ensure newborns and their mothers are cared for well. Shackling often involves chaining both wrists and ankles.

More than 30 states have passed legislation limiting the shackling of pregnant women behind bars.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daina Forrest
DEPUTIES: Woman uses car to break up basketball game, hitting one teen
It happened just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday on Central Heights Road, just outside of Goldsboro.
Chase suspect dies after hitting tractor-trailer head-on
Clint Smith
Former police officer charged after Pitt Co. chase, heroin seized
Jessica Embry, who is a fine arts teacher at Ashley High School in New Hanover County and the...
‘A profound loss’: N.C. teacher dies while trying to save two children caught in rip current
Nedall Akram-Mohammud Alwan and Amer Mohammed Zughbi mugshots.
Pitt County traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Latest News

Onslow County second-dose vaccination site.
1 in 4 people in Onslow County are already not willing to get a vaccine, health officials fear that could rise
How vaccine hesitant is your area? CDC provides estimates in interactive map
High levels of mold and other issues at Pines Elementary School in Plymouth
Parents react after high levels of mold, other issues found in school
NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace, center, looks up during the National Anthem before a...
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace partners with Novant Health to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy