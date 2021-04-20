Advertisement

Drag show in Kinston causes controversy

Drag Show happens in local bar while protestors stand outside.
By Amber Lake
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A local bar in Kinston has seen protesters standing outside when they host their monthly drag show.

This group calls themselves concerned citizens, and they want city council to do something about the shows.

The Herritage Bar in Kinston has been hosting drag shows for a little over a year and has dealt with protesters ever since they started.

Laurie Anderson is the bar owner and says everyone has been judged before for something, so she wanted to create a spot where people are not discriminated against and feel included.

But at every drag show, you’ll find Rusty Alphin and a few others who call themselves concerned citizens.

Alphin says the drag shows are an abomination, calling the drag queens pedophiles and calling for the city to intervene.

Anderson, says the protests outside the bar have been happening since last year.

She says people can dress the way they want as long as it isn’t against the law,.

Alphin disagrees. He says his biggest issue is when the drag queens, “Parade outside on the street and influence children.”

However, those who participate in the shows and attend say these events provide a place for happiness and inclusivity.

Alphin said that if there are future events outdoors, he along with others will be taking the problem to city council to see if something can be done about it.

The Herritage Bar owner said they plan to have a free event in June and at ENC pride in October in Kinston.

