Discharge of firearms ordinance terminated from Pitt County agenda

In a 7 to 2 vote, Pitt County Commissioners removed and terminated a controversial proposal on the agenda Monday night.
By Amber Lake
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a 7 to 2 vote, Pitt County Commissioners removed and terminated a controversial proposal on the agenda Monday night.

The discharge of firearms ordinance would make it unlawful for anyone in the county to fire a gun at any time or place except at pre-approved locations like gun ranges, during hunting season, or in self-defense.

The ordinance was created by a committee that was appointed last December, to explore the best ways to keep citizens safe.

However, many Pitt County residents said it would have infringed on their Second Amendment rights.

Commissioner Tom Coulson made the motion to remove and terminate the agenda item with Commissioners: White, Fitzpatrick, McLawhorn, Ward, Huggins and Nunally voting for the removal and Commissioners Allbright and Perkins-Williams voting to keep it on the agenda.

Commissioner Lauren White told WITN that since the motion passed, Allbright and Perkins-Williams cannot bring the same ordinance back up.

Other commissioners who voted to remove the item will still be able to bring the ordinance back up, but Commissioner White said she personally has no plan to do so.

