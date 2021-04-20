Advertisement

D.A.: Trial date expected for murder suspect of Onslow County toddler

(WITN)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The man accused of killing an Onslow County 3-year-old in 2017 will be in court Tuesday afternoon.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee says that a trial date will be set for Adolphus Kimey this afternoon around 2:00.

Kimrey is accused in the death of Mariah Woods, who disappeared from her Onslow County home in 2017 and was later found dead in a creek in Pender County.

An autopsy revealed Woods died from chloroform toxicity.

Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of the toddler’s mother at the time.

