D.A.: Trial date expected for murder suspect of Onslow County toddler

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The man accused of killing an Onslow County 3-year-old in 2017 will be in court Tuesday afternoon.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee says that a trial date will be set for Adolphus Kimey this afternoon around 2:00.

Kimrey is accused in the death of Mariah Woods, who disappeared from her Onslow County home in 2017 and was later found dead in a creek in Pender County.

An autopsy revealed Woods died from chloroform toxicity.

Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of the toddler’s mother at the time.

