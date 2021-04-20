Advertisement

Charlie’s Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny skies help warm us up

Temperatures will go from the morning 40s to the 70s in the afternoon
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Quick Forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. Highs near 75°. Winds becoming southeast at 5 to 10 mph then southwest late.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows near 54. Winds southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny start with clouds in the afternoon. Highs near 78°. Winds out of the southwest at 7 to 12 mph.

Tuesday

The rain and storms from yesterday are in our rearview with sunshine ahead. A weak high pressure system will help keep skies partly to mostly sunny today. The cloud cover we do see will come in from the south, creating a bit more gray over the Crystal Coast than communities near the Albemarle Sound. Highs will return to the mid 70s with winds increasing to 7 to 12 mph out of the southwest over the tail end of the day.

Wednesday

A strong area of low pressure will be the focus of the forecast through the middle of the week for most of the East Coast. The good news for us is that the low will focus most of its energy over the Northeast, leaving us with a slight chance of rain for Wednesday. This is still a fluid forecast as our chances of rain showers will increase if that low ends up trekking farther south. Our main impact will be cold air following this system, as temps will fall from the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon to lows in the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

Earth Day & Friday

High pressure will dominate the Southeastern U.S. after Wednesday’s front moves offshore, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures will drop to the low 60s for highs Thursday and bottom out in the upper 30s by Friday morning. However, the chill won’t stick around long as highs are expected to rebound back to the low 70s by Friday afternoon. The weekend is looking to have some scattered late day showers and storms Saturday with a few more on Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny around the showers. The Lyrid Meteor shower will peak during pre dawn hours both Thursday and Friday.

