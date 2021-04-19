WHERE’S WALDO? He’s headed to federal prison for next 13 years

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man will spend the next 13 years in a federal prison after a string of armed robberies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Marcus Waldo was sentenced today after being convicted for three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors say Waldo robbed two stores in Elizabeth City, one of them twice within three months.

The first robbery happened on October 22, 2019, at the Family Fare on U.S. 17. They say Waldo pointed a gun at the clerk’s head and demanded money. A week later, the feds say the man held up the Dollar General on Oak Stump Road in a similar fashion.

Then on January 21, 2020, Waldo again robbed the same Dollar General at gunpoint. After the robbery, police found clothing, gloves, and a mask that was used in the robbery at the man’s home. They also discovered a gun, ammunition, and several stacks of cash.

No one was hurt in any of the robberies.

