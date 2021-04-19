VP Kamala Harris to make stop in N.C. on Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Greensboro and High Point on Monday, the White House said.

Harris will speak at Guilford Technical Community College on the American Jobs Plan just before noon and later tour Thomas Built Buses as electric vehicles are part of the plan. Thomas Built Buses is a manufacturer of electric school buses.

Harris will be joined by Governor Roy Cooper and then leave to Washington, D.C. on Monday evening.

