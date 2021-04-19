Advertisement

VP Kamala Harris to make stop in N.C. on Monday

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a trip to Mexico and Guatemala in her role leading the White House’s diplomatic efforts to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Greensboro and High Point on Monday, the White House said.

Harris will speak at Guilford Technical Community College on the American Jobs Plan just before noon and later tour Thomas Built Buses as electric vehicles are part of the plan. Thomas Built Buses is a manufacturer of electric school buses.

Harris will be joined by Governor Roy Cooper and then leave to Washington, D.C. on Monday evening.

