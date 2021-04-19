US reaches new milestone with COVID-19 vaccinations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The CDC reports over 50% of US adults, 130 million people, have gotten at least their first vaccine shot.

This differs from individuals who are fully vaccinated; about 32.5% in the United States are at that point.

North Carolina is not too far behind. The NCDHHS documents nearly 47% of adults in the state, about 4 million people, that have gotten at least one dose.

Dr. Rachel Roper is a virologist at the Brody School of Medicine who has been tracking this virus long before it came to the United States.

Although she said this is a milestone that gives her happiness and relief, she knows it’s not over. She said herd immunity is the goal, but hesitancy is a big obstacle.

“Some people don’t want to get vaccinated and they won’t be protected...they’re running a big risk and the risk of COVID is much more dangerous than the risk from getting a vaccine,” she said.

Dr. Roper mentioned that though the vaccine can have side effects like allergic reactions or blood clots, those instances are extremely rare. She emphasized how overall, more vaccines mean keeping more people safe.

Davon Titley, who lives in Pitt County, said he got vaccinated and encourages everyone to do the same.

“There’s been people who say ‘I’m not going to get the vaccine, I’m not going to do it.’ I’ll be like hey, there’s some way we have to live out here,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.