Trailer hauling ATVs goes up in flames on Perquimans County highway

The fire closed down a busy highway Sunday afternoon in Perquimans County.
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A trailer hauling all-terrain vehicles went up in flames this past weekend prompting the closure of a highway.

Perquimans County Emergency Services said it happened around 12:16 p.m. in the 900 block of Ocean Highway.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and found an enclosed trailer hauling ATVs fully engulfe din flames.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for nearly two hours as firefighters worked.

The southbound lanes were temporarily closed to allow crews access to the area.

Winfall Fire Department, InterCounty Fire Department, Durants Neck Fire Department, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, NC State Highway Patrol, and the NC Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

We’re told there were no injuries.

