Temperature checks & COVID screenings no longer required in Carteret County Public Schools

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Carteret County Public Schools will no longer be giving temperature checks or COVID-19 screenings before kids enter the school.

Instead, parents are now responsible for evaluating their child’s health before sending them to school.

If a child tests positive for COVID-19, has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, or has any symptoms they are asked to stay home.

If a child must stay home for any of those reasons, parents must follow up with the school nurse before they can return.

