Advertisement

Temperature checks & COVID screenings no longer required in Carteret County Public Schools

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Carteret County Public Schools will no longer be giving temperature checks or COVID-19 screenings before kids enter the school.

Instead, parents are now responsible for evaluating their child’s health before sending them to school.

If a child tests positive for COVID-19, has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, or has any symptoms they are asked to stay home.

If a child must stay home for any of those reasons, parents must follow up with the school nurse before they can return.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabid bobcat attacks woman
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
File image
Greenville police investigating shooting at Glendale Court apartments
Kinston shooting
UPDATE: Kinston Police identify homicide victim found in home
Hodges Funeral
Family holds funeral for Beaufort County man who died in attack on Pearl Harbor
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Latest News

For Public Water Organization displays concern at the steps of the courthouse
Organization protests privatization of water system in Carteret County
GUC considers taking over Bethel water system
NCDOT spring litter sweep continues across the state
Craven County Schools teaches students about where food comes from.
Students learn where food comes from in ‘Farm to Table’ Week