Temperature checks & COVID screenings no longer required in Carteret County Public Schools
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Carteret County Public Schools will no longer be giving temperature checks or COVID-19 screenings before kids enter the school.
Instead, parents are now responsible for evaluating their child’s health before sending them to school.
If a child tests positive for COVID-19, has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, or has any symptoms they are asked to stay home.
If a child must stay home for any of those reasons, parents must follow up with the school nurse before they can return.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.