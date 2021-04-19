Teed Off at Cancer Golf Tournament to benefit Riley’s Army

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local golfers can tee up for a good cause on Friday.

Delcor, an HVAC company, is hosting the annual Teed Off at Cancer Golf Tournament on Friday, April 23 at Greenville Country Club.

The fundraiser began 12 years ago supporting the American Cancer Society, but began supporting Riley’s Army, a local charity, soon after. Volunteers say they chose these non-profit’s because cancer doesn’t discriminate and everyone has been impacted by the disease in some way during their lives.

All of the proceeds from the golf tournament will be donated to Riley’s Army. The charity organization supports children with cancer and their families during the difficult path of cancer treatment and raises awareness for pediatric cancer awareness.

