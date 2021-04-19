Students learn where food comes from in ‘Farm to Table’ Week

COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - This week the Craven County School District is putting an emphasis on Farm To Table, and helping their students better understand where their food comes from.

On Monday students at James W. Smith Elementary School kicked off the week learning about dairy cows and what it takes to get all of the milk and dairy products the kids consume.

“It’s different than showing them a PowerPoint in the classroom, when they can actually see the cow in person, see how she is, see the process of her getting milked, see the actual milk, it just connects a lot better for them,” explained Courtney Bumgarner who is the Mobile Classroom Instructor for Southland Dairy Farms.

Teachers say they hope students will gain an appreciation and understanding of what it takes to get all of the food they eat to their plates.

“Showing kids how to grow things and how to raise animals and care for it, teaches them responsibility and appreciate where their clothes come from, and their food and what they eat and just making sure that we represent our number one industry in North Carolina of agriculture,” said Kristen McCoy, the school’s Ag in the Classroom Coordinator.

Every day this week the schools will also be serving up meals that are made from local farms.

State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler is also planning a visit on Tuesday to see some of the other activities the students in Craven County are taking part in.

