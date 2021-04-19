Advertisement

Silver alert issued for 68-year-old High Point woman

By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WITN) - A silver alert has been issued for a woman last seen in High Point.

Early Monday morning the alert was announced for Evelyn Alberta Leonard, 68, who may have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

High Point police say she was last seen near 800 Kroll Lane in High Point. Police say she may be in a Gray 2013 Kia Sorento with North Carolina license plate EMB-3301.

If you have information about Leonard you’re asked to call the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.

