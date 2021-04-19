Advertisement

Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was seriously injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s in Chicago.

Chicago police say Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald’s parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious.

No arrests have been made and police have not offered a possible motive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabid bobcat attacks woman
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Glendale Court apartments
Hodges Funeral
Family holds funeral for Beaufort County man who died in attack on Pearl Harbor
Kinston shooting
UPDATE: Kinston Police identify homicide victim found in home
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Latest News

Former officer Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...
Attorneys at Chauvin trial in Floyd death make final pitch
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Scattered storms accompany today’s rain
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny to be moved to a hospital in another prison
The shooting is believed to have been a domestic incident. The relationships between the three...
Police search for suspect after 3 fatally shot in Texas