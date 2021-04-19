Advertisement

Pitt County traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Nedall Akram-Mohammud Alwan and Amer Mohammed Zughbi mugshots.
Nedall Akram-Mohammud Alwan and Amer Mohammed Zughbi mugshots.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Rocky Mount men face drug charges following a traffic stop in Pitt County Friday.

On Apr. 16, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and detectives with the Special Operations Unit pulled over Nedall Akram-Mohammud Alwan, 26, and Amer Mohammed Zughbi, 20, for dark tinted windows violating North Carolina law.

Deputies say a search was conducted of the vehicle after they saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight. During their search, officials found both Alwan and Zughbi in possession of marijuana.

Alwan has been charged with felony possession schedule VI controlled substance, while Zughbi faces possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintain a vehicle for controlled substance. Both men face a possession of drug paraphernalia charges as well.

Alwan and Zughbi were released on $10,000 and $25,000 secured bonds respectively.

