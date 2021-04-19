Pitt County Fire Assocation names “Firefighter of the Year”

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Firefighter’s Association (PCFA) has announced its “Firefighter of the Year.”

At a meeting Thursday, the association presented Jonathan A. Landen of Fountain Rural Fire Association with the award.

The award was designed to recognize the work of an individual who has “demonstrated outstanding support and leadership to their department and the community,” while also contributing to the overall good and advancement of the local fire service over the past year.

Landen’s department responded to 78 calls between Dec. 1, 2019 and Nov. 30, 2020, and he responded to 75.64% of all alarms during that time. Landen also attended all department meetings, and all eight Association and Chiefs meetings, while completing 350 hours of fire service-related training.

“He is always trying to find new and innovative ways for us to help our community.”

Landen was selected as chief in June of 2020 and Officer of the Year by the Membership. He was then elected by PCFA as President and served as Vice President and Training Committee Chair for the first portion of the 2020 calendar year.

The selection committee is made up of non-Pitt County fire service individuals.

