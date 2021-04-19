Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered showers and storms moving off coast this evening

Quick Forecast:

Monday Night: Showers moving off the coast early evening. then clearing skies and cooler. Lows near 45° with north winds 10 to 15 mph early then diminishing.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 75°. Northeast winds becoming southeast at 5 to 10 mph then southwest late.

Tonight

Skies will be clearing with cooler breezes blowing. As the front moves farther off the coast, north winds will help lows reach the mid 40s late tonight.

Tuesday

A dry day is expected as high pressure builds over for a day. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Expect partly sunny skies with light winds from the northeast becoming southeast then southwest late in the day.

Wednesday

A strong area of low pressure will be the focus of the forecast through the middle of the week for most of the East Coast. The good news for us is that the low will focus most of its energy over the Northeast, leaving us with a slight chance of rain for Wednesday. This is still a fluid forecast as our chances of rain showers will increase if that low ends up trekking farther south. Our big impact will be cold air following this system, as temps will fall from the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon to lows in the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

Earth Day & Friday

High pressure will dominate the Southeastern U.S. after Wednesday’s front moves offshore, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Highs will drop to the low 60s Thursday and bottom out in the upper 30s by Friday morning. However, the chill won’t stick around long as highs are expected to rebound back to the low 70s by Friday afternoon. The weekend is looking to have some scattered late day showers and storms Saturday with a few more on Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny around the showers.