Phillip’s Forecast: Patchy fog tonight under clear, chilly skies

Quick Forecast:

Monday Night: Clear skies and cooler with some patchy fog. Lows near 45°. Calm winds.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 75°. Winds becoming southeast at 5 to 10 mph then southwest late.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows near 54. Winds southwesterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Now that a cold front is off the coast, cooler air is settling into the region. Under clear skies and with calm winds, patchy fog is forming. It should burn off shortly after sunrise Tuesday.

Tuesday

Once patchy fog burns away, a dry day is expected as high pressure builds over the area. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Expect partly sunny skies with light winds becoming southeast then southwest late in the day.

Wednesday

A strong area of low pressure will be the focus of the forecast through the middle of the week for most of the East Coast. The good news for us is that the low will focus most of its energy over the Northeast, leaving us with a slight chance of rain for Wednesday. This is still a fluid forecast as our chances of rain showers will increase if that low ends up trekking farther south. Our main impact will be cold air following this system, as temps will fall from the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon to lows in the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

Earth Day & Friday

High pressure will dominate the Southeastern U.S. after Wednesday’s front moves offshore, leaving us with plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures will drop to the low 60s for highs Thursday and bottom out in the upper 30s by Friday morning. However, the chill won’t stick around long as highs are expected to rebound back to the low 70s by Friday afternoon. The weekend is looking to have some scattered late day showers and storms Saturday with a few more on Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny around the showers. The Lyrid Meteor shower will peak during pre dawn hours both Thursday and Friday.