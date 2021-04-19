Advertisement

NCDOT spring litter sweep continues across the state

(WRDW)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -State officials are asking for your help cleaning up North Carolina’s roadways as the state’s spring litter sweep continues.

So far, the NC Department of Transporation says more than four million pounds of litter has been collected along roadways across the entire state.

It says despite that effort, there is still a long way to go.

That’s why it’s asking people to volunteer to help clean the roadways of trash or to adopt parts of the highway.

It also says people can help by making sure trash stays within their own vehicles.

Harris Kay, NCDOT says, “Four Million Pounds of litter is a staggering number when you break it down. But to still see litter after four million pounds picked up and over a million pounds picked up in April alone and April isn’t done yet it just shows you how big this issue is and it goes beyond picking up litter but stopping it from being there in the first place.”

The spring litter sweep will run through April 24th.

