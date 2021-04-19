Advertisement

More than 4 million pounds of litter collected on NC streets

The DOT says the agency and its partners have removed more than one million pounds since April 1.
(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state Department of Transportation has collected more than four million pounds of litter on street across the state so far this year.

The DOT says the agency and its partners have removed more than one million pounds since April 1.

“Keeping North Carolina clean requires everyone to do their part, whether that’s volunteering in the ongoing Litter Sweep or simply securing your load when you drive,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette.

The DOT says everyone can do their part by making sure trash doesn’t fly from their cars, keeping a litter bag in your car so you can properly dispose of trash and recycling when possible.

You can also volunteer for the Spring Litter Sweep which lasts until April 24.

