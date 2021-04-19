Man found shot to death in Wilson city park

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Wilson city park Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Gay Street to escort someone removing belongings from a home. While en route, 911 updated officers to say numerous people were now fighting at that address.

When police arrived, they found 25-year-old old Nicholas Ellis, of Wilson, dead from a gunshot wound at Pender Street Park, which is nearby.

So far, police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.