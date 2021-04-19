GUC considers taking over Bethel water system

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville leaders are meeting to consider taking over a nearby town’s water and sewer system.

The Greenville City Council and the board of Greenville Utilities Commission are expected to vote Monday night to acquire the town of Bethel’s water and sewer system.

The deal would expand GUC’s footprint by 750 customers while Bethel customers could see savings up to 23 percent on their water bills.

Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown says GUC can provide the water and sewer infrastructure needed for residential and commercial growth.

