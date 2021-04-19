Advertisement

GUC considers taking over Bethel water system

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville leaders are meeting to consider taking over a nearby town’s water and sewer system.

The Greenville City Council and the board of Greenville Utilities Commission are expected to vote Monday night to acquire the town of Bethel’s water and sewer system.

The deal would expand GUC’s footprint by 750 customers while Bethel customers could see savings up to 23 percent on their water bills.

Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown says GUC can provide the water and sewer infrastructure needed for residential and commercial growth.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabid bobcat attacks woman
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
File image
Greenville police investigating shooting at Glendale Court apartments
Kinston shooting
UPDATE: Kinston Police identify homicide victim found in home
Hodges Funeral
Family holds funeral for Beaufort County man who died in attack on Pearl Harbor
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Latest News

NCDOT spring litter sweep continues across the state
Temperature checks & COVID screenings no longer required in Carteret County Public Schools
Craven County Schools teaches students about where food comes from.
Students learn where food comes from in ‘Farm to Table’ Week
Clint Smith
Former police officer charged after Pitt Co. chase, heroin seized