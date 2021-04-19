Former police officer charged after Pitt Co. chase, heroin seized

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former police lieutenant is accused of leading a deputy on a chase earlier this month.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that Clint Smith, 39, of Greenville, has been charged with felony flee to elude arrest, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving to endanger.

Deputies said they responded on April 7th around 6:50 a.m. to a home on J.C. Galloway Road to assist EMS with a reportedly combative person.

When they arrived, deputies said they discovered that Smith was not combative but was sitting passed out in his truck.

We’re told deputies woke Smith up and cautioned him not to drive.

Deputies discovered that the license plate on the truck was fictitious and seized it prior to leaving.

Within minutes, deputies said Smith was seen driving down J.C. Galloway Road at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner.

A chase began which led to Blackjack-Simpson Road where deputies said Smith spun out hitting a garbage can at one home and a brick wall on a driveway at another.

Deputies said Smith lost control again and ended up in a ditch.

The chase eventually came to an end on Blackjack-Simpson Road where deputies said Smith voluntarily stopped and was arrested.

Deputies said a search of the vehicle found a Scotland Neck Police Department lieutenant’s badge, a set of handcuffs, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

We’re told Smith told deputies he was a former police lieutenant with the department.

Scotland Neck Police confirmed to deputies that Smith was a lieutenant with them several years ago and that the badge had been reported lost.

While being searched at the Pitt County Detention Center, deputies said Smith was found with a Scotland Neck Police Lieutenant ID and a Beaufort County Detention Officer ID.

Smith was released on April 14th on a $10,000 secured bond.

The Highway Patrol investigated the crashes during the chase.

