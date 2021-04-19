ECU tied for first at AAC Championships

PINEHURST, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team posted a second-round score of 296 (8-over par) Monday afternoon and moved into a tie for first place with 18 holes remaining at the 2021 American Women’s Golf Championships. The three-day, 54-hole event is being held at the par-72, 6,290-yard Pinehurst No. 6 course.

The Pirates (594) are tied with Tulsa and both teams hold a one-stroke advantage of No. 31 UCF (595) heading into final round action on Tuesday. Twentieth-ranked Houston (599) is fourth and USF (604) is fifth. Rounding out the rest of the team scores are SMU (605), Memphis (610), Tulane (610), Cincinnati (638) and Wichita State (647)

Senior Dorthea Forbrigd (143/1-under) took over sole possession of first place after shooting a 72 (even par) and leads USF’s Melanie Green (145/1-over) by two strokes heading into final play Tuesday. She opened the front nine with a 38 (2-over) which consisted of a pair of bogeys (No. 1 & No. 7) along with seven pars. On the back nine, she posted a 36 (2-under) recording three birdies (No. 19, No. 12 & No. 14), one bogey (No. 17) and five additional pars.

Junior Julie Boysen Hillestad (146/2-over) moved up eight spots into a tie for third place, three shots behind Forbrigd, after her even-par round of 72. She registered six consecutive pars to start the day before her birdie on the par-3, 158-yard seventh hole, then added two more pars for a front nine score of 35 (1-under). Hillestad kept her impressive play bookending a pair of birdies (No. 10 & No. 14) around three pars. Unfortunately, she dropped two strokes on the 15th-hole with a double-bogey, parred No. 16 and 17 and ended the round with another bogey on No. 18 for a 37 (1-over).

Sophomore Oda Sofie Kilsi (154/10-over) is tied for 25th after shooting a 6-over par 78 on Monday. She carded a 41 (5-over) on the front nine with one birdie (No. 6), six bogeys and two pars before posting a 1-over 37 on the back nine, which consisted of two birdies (No. 10 & No. 15), a double-bogey (No. 17) and five pars.

Senior Kathryn Carson (156/12-over) holds a share of 29th place after carding a score of 79 (7-over). On the day she recorded one birdie (No. 6), six bogey’s, one double-bogey and 10 total pars. Rounding out the Pirates’ roster is senior Michelle Forsland who shot a two-over 74 after being disqualified Sunday due to signing an incorrect scorecard. She posted a 2-over 38 on the front nine with seven pars and two bogeys (No. 4 & No. 9) and an even-par back nine (36) with five more pars, two birdies (No. 11 & No. 17) and two bogeys (No. 12 & No. 13).

Third round action gets underway Tuesday, April 20 at 8 a.m. (ET).

