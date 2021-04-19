Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Woman uses car to break up basketball game, hitting one teen

Daina Forrest
Daina Forrest(Pitt County jail/WITN)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman used her car to break up a basketball game in one Pitt County neighborhood on Sunday and she’s been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Pitt County deputies were called to the 500 block of Garris Road around 5:00 p.m. Sunday after they say a teenager was intentionally hit by a car.

Daina Forrest had been driving her vehicle in the area, waving a kitchen knife, while cursing and threatening three kids playing basketball in their yard, according to deputies.

The woman veered her car off the road, partially in the yard to hit the children. Deputies say one of the teens was injured and taken to Vidant Medical Center.

Deputies say they found a knife in the woman’s car, along with a bag of crack cocaine, and marijuana-filled cigars. They say there was also damage to the front of the car.

The 35-year-old Greenville woman has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and felony possession of cocaine.

Forrest was jailed on a $230,000 secured bond.

