Chase suspect dies after hitting tractor-trailer head-on

It happened just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday on Central Heights Road, just outside of Goldsboro.
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase ended when a pickup truck crashed into a parked tractor-trailer, killing the pickup truck driver.

Wayne County deputies were chasing Donnie Butts, Jr. who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Minutes before the deadly crash, the Highway Patrol says Butts’ pickup truck collided with a deputy’s cruiser, disabling the cruiser.

A second deputy continued the chase, and shortly afterward Butts lost control is his pickup truck, ran off the road, and hit the parked big rig.

The Highway Patrol says they estimate the 53-year-old Goldsboro man was going 85 miles per hour when he hit the tractor-trailer. The speed limit on Central Heights Road is 35 miles per hour in that area.

Butts, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to troopers.

The deputy involved in the first collision was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

