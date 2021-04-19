Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 2 missing teens

Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was...
Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was issued for them in Texas.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Texas was issued for two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, who have been missing since Sunday and believed to be in danger.

The Seagoville Police Department said Devany Betancourt, a Hispanic 16-year-old female, 5-feet-2 tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull and two gold rings.

Marina Nelson a white 17-year-old female, 5-feet-9 and 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts. Nelson has wavy brown hair.

Law enforcement officials believe these children are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information can contact Seagoville police at 972-287-6815 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabid bobcat attacks woman
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
File image
Greenville police investigating shooting at Glendale Court apartments
Kinston shooting
UPDATE: Kinston Police identify homicide victim found in home
Hodges Funeral
Family holds funeral for Beaufort County man who died in attack on Pearl Harbor
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Latest News

Rabid bobcat attacks woman
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Biden pressed on emissions goal as climate summit nears
Nedall Akram-Mohammud Alwan and Amer Mohammed Zughbi mugshots.
Pitt County traffic stop leads to drug arrests
Fauci comments on why officials are calling it a "pause" of J&J vaccine. (Source: POOL via CNN...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Bobcat attack caught on camera