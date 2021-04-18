Advertisement

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV...
The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. Sunday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb.

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. Sunday.

One was treated at a hospital for an injury for shattered glass and the other’s injuries were described as superficial.

The Minneapolis area was on heightened alert for a verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, even before April 11 when an officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston shooting
UPDATE: Kinston Police identify homicide victim found in home
Rabid bobcat attacks woman
WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
One driver killed, other driver seriously hurt in head-on U.S. 17 crash
File image
Greenville Police investigating shooting at Glendale Court apartments

Latest News

In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Navalny’s team calls for protests amid reports of failing health
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume soon