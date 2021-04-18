Scheduled water outage along Cedar Street in Town of Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Some areas along Cedar Street in Beaufort will be under a scheduled water outage on Tuesday.

The Town of Beaufort said the outage will affect customers in areas along Cedar Street. Different areas will be impacted at varying times while work is completed and the specific areas were posted on the Town of Beaufort NC’s Facebook and on their website.

Planned Water Outage Notification for Tuesday, April 20, 2021:... Posted by Town of Beaufort NC on Friday, April 16, 2021

The outage is expected to begin on or about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, for up to three hours max, according to the press release.

Those affected by the outage may experience small bursts of air being emitted from faucets when first using them after water service is restored, the Town of Beaufort said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.