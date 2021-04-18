Advertisement

Official: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

A sheriff's department official in Wisconsin says three people are dead and two are seriously...
A sheriff's department official in Wisconsin says three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a shooting early Sunday at a tavern.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A shooting at a tavern in Wisconsin killed three people and seriously injured two others early Sunday, a sheriff’s department official said.

The shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers, Kenosha County Sgt. David Wright said.

The suspected shooter was not immediately captured. Wright said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted and isolated incident,” and authorities didn’t believe the general public was in danger.

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died. The two people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals, Wright said.

The road leading up to the tavern remained closed early Sunday as officials investigated the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday. Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

___

This story was corrected to reflect a sheriff’s department spokesperson, not a police spokesperson, confirmed the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston shooting
UPDATE: Kinston Police identify homicide victim found in home
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
One driver killed, other driver seriously hurt in head-on U.S. 17 crash
Kinston holding press conference after controversial arrest caught on video
Lenoir County NAACP wants outside investigation of Kinston officers
“I love New Music” Indie Festival is set to take place Saturday at noon
Kinston music festival to begin at noon

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Patchy to mostly cloudy skies produce spotty rain
Ultimately, in a vote of 15 to 5, the grand jury decided not to charge three police officers...
GRAPHIC: Grand jury transcripts released in investigation into Prude death
The agreement was reached by U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry and his Chinese...
US, China agree to cooperate on climate crisis with urgency
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts