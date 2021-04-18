Advertisement

Perquimans County wraps up National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week

HERTFORD, N.C. (WITN) - The second week of April marks National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week. This week is dedicated to the hard working men and women who are telecommunicators.

According to the county, in 2018 Perquimans County Emergency Services become an Emergency Medical Dispatch Center, meaning that a certified Emergency Medical Dispatcher Telecommunicator can give basic medical guidance while on the phone with a caller.

To give medical guidance, telecommunicators must complete hours of training in various different courses, some of which they have to retake every few years.

“Based on the training hours required, you can tell that our Telecommunicators are vital to those that dial 911, but they are also extremely important to our Public Safety personnel. They are our eyes and ears prior to arriving on scene. If a scene does not appear safe, they are making personnel aware. Periodic check ins are also done while crews are on scene, again to make sure that everyone is safe. So, while you may see others in the field, our Telecommunicators are the first line of defense for both our community and Public Safety personnel.”

Julie Solesbee, Public Information Officer for Perquimas County Emergency Services

Solesbee asks everyone join them in thanking 911 telecommunicators for their dedicated community service.

