Greenville Police investigating shooting at Glendale Court apartments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured at Glendale Court apartments on Saturday night.

Officers came to the area at 600 Glen Dale Dr. in Greenville where they found one person with non-life threatening injuries. The person, who has not been identified, was taken to Vidant Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, according to Major Chris Ivey.

