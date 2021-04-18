ECU’s Harold Varner, III finishes tied for 2nd at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WITN) - Former ECU golfer Harold Varner, III shot a final round 66 in Hilton Head to finish tied for 2nd at RBC Heritage, four strokes behind winner Stewart Cink.

HV3 shot an opening round 66 on Thursday and shot under 70 for the rest of the weekend. It’s Varner’s best finish on the PGA Tour this season.

His final round started with a bogey on the first hole but Varner went bogey-free the rest of the way while carding six birdies during the round. The second-place finish moves Varner up 55 places in the Fed-Ex Cup standings.

