Charlie’s Forecast: Patchy to mostly cloudy skies produce spotty rain

Quick Forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs near 72°. Winds out of the north at 3 to 6 mph. Rain chance: 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering off after sunset. Lows near 51° with light, variable winds.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and wet. Rain chances: 60%. Highs near 73°. Winds out of the north-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday

The patchy clouds and isolated rain pattern we saw yesterday will be back for seconds today. Coastal winds are expected to shift to the southeast over the second half of the day, which will collide head on with our northwesterly inland wind flow and lead to convergence showers. These drops will be light and will move from the east to the west during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will reach the low 70s while overnight lows dip back into the low 50s.

Monday & Tuesday

Rain will be the focus of Monday’s forecast as a week surface low encourages moisture to fall over the East. Rainfall totals should range between 0.25″ to 0.75″ with temps again reaching the low to mid 70s. The rain will clear of the coast late Monday, leaving us dry and mild for Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall to the low 50s.

Wednesday

A strong area of low pressure will be the focus of the forecast through the middle of the week for most of the East Coast. The good news for us is that the low will focus most of its energy over the Northeast, leaving us with a slight chance of rain for Wednesday. This is still a fluid forecast as our chances of rain showers will increase if that low ends up trekking farther south. Our big impact will be cold air following this system, as temps will fall from the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon to the upper 60s by Thursday.