Advertisement

Charlie’s Forecast: Patchy to mostly cloudy skies produce spotty rain

Convergence rain drops will be present Sunday afternoon
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quick Forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs near 72°. Winds out of the north at 3 to 6 mph. Rain chance: 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering off after sunset. Lows near 51° with light, variable winds.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and wet. Rain chances: 60%. Highs near 73°. Winds out of the north-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday

The patchy clouds and isolated rain pattern we saw yesterday will be back for seconds today. Coastal winds are expected to shift to the southeast over the second half of the day, which will collide head on with our northwesterly inland wind flow and lead to convergence showers. These drops will be light and will move from the east to the west during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will reach the low 70s while overnight lows dip back into the low 50s.

Monday & Tuesday

Rain will be the focus of Monday’s forecast as a week surface low encourages moisture to fall over the East. Rainfall totals should range between 0.25″ to 0.75″ with temps again reaching the low to mid 70s. The rain will clear of the coast late Monday, leaving us dry and mild for Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall to the low 50s.

Wednesday

A strong area of low pressure will be the focus of the forecast through the middle of the week for most of the East Coast. The good news for us is that the low will focus most of its energy over the Northeast, leaving us with a slight chance of rain for Wednesday. This is still a fluid forecast as our chances of rain showers will increase if that low ends up trekking farther south. Our big impact will be cold air following this system, as temps will fall from the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon to the upper 60s by Thursday.

Most Read

Kinston shooting
UPDATE: Kinston Police identify homicide victim found in home
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
One driver killed, other driver seriously hurt in head-on U.S. 17 crash
Kinston holding press conference after controversial arrest caught on video
Lenoir County NAACP wants outside investigation of Kinston officers
“I love New Music” Indie Festival is set to take place Saturday at noon
Kinston music festival to begin at noon

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Nearing 80°; Scattered PM Storms
The threat for Thursday has diminished.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Storms struck the Piedmont
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers falling into the weekend
01/28/2021 ENC Snow