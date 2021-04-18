Baby bunnies rescued in grass fire in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Members of No. 7 Township Fire Rescue rescued some bunnies from a grass fire in Craven County on Saturday.

The fire was in the backyard of a home at 125 Oakley Drive in New Bern but fortunately, the fire was extinguished before it reached any of the surrounding structures or directly impact the bunnies’ nest, according to assistant chief Travis Blalock.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the bunnies were taken to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services, who said on Facebook they were transported to Possumwood Acres for treatment and recovery.

