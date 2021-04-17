Rocky Mount Police investigating shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that left one 15-year-old injured on Saturday.

Officers came to the 500 block of Clyde St. at approximately 3 p.m. and found a 15-year-old who had a “graze wound to his head.”

The 15-year-old was taken to UNC Nash Health Care for further treatment and this is an active on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department or Twin County Crime Stoppers.

