Roanoke Rapids man sentenced to 30-years for shooting store clerk during armed robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A Roanoke Rapids man was sentenced Friday to 30-years and 6 months in prison for shooting a store clerk during an armed robbery back in 2018.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Joshua Durante robbed the Family Dollar Store in Weldon three years ago.

During the robbery, Durante and a juvenile pistol-whipped the clerk with guns while demanding money.

After the clerk complied, the two left the store. The two later robbed a second store - New Dixie Mart #213 in Roanoke Rapids.

After the clerk had trouble opening the safe, Durante shot the clerk in the stomach. The clerk sustained life-threatening injuries but survived.

A few days later, law enforcement in Gaston located Durante and the juvenile who ran from police leading them on a high-speed chase. During the chase, Durante drove his car down railroad tracks which ultimately disabled his car. He and the juvenile then fled from the car on foot but were captured by law enforcement after a short foot chase.

