Advertisement

Local volunteers receive highest local level of recognition at Golden Rule Awards Ceremony

Brian A. Gallagher’s resignation, announced in a farewell note, takes effect March 1. The...
Brian A. Gallagher’s resignation, announced in a farewell note, takes effect March 1. The group’s board of directors plans to announce an interim CEO before he leaves.(Source: United Way Worldwide)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteer Onslow, a program of United Way in Onslow County, will recognize the accomplishments of outstanding community volunteers in the area’s largest local volunteer recognition ceremony.

The 2021 Golden Rule Lightkeepers Awards, will be held Saturday, April 17 for a ceremony open only to the immediate family of the nominees. Due to COVID restriction, the ceremony will be held virtually through United Way of Onslow County’s Facebook Live starting at 9 a.m. for public viewing.

Local volunteers were nominated by area organizations in the Adult, Group/Family, Education, Youth, and Youth Group/Family categories. Winners will subsequently be nominated to the North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

United Way of Onslow County’s President, Raquel Painter, states: “Volunteers give back to the community because they are internally motivated and inspired to respond to a need. Recognizing those individuals and groups who make such a profound impact in our community through their volunteer service is something we look forward to each year. We see it as a small gesture compared to the tremendous service they perform, because without them, so much of the great work that occurs in Onslow County would not happen.”

In 2020, Volunteer Onslow provided the community with $2.3M in sweat equity. The volunteer database has over 9,000 registered volunteers and 119 organizations searching for volunteers. Volunteers are making the community a better place.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
One driver killed, other driver seriously hurt in head-on U.S. 17 crash
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
An ECU police officer had to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation Friday morning.
ECU students relocated after fire in dorm
Fish hits truck windshield
WATCH NOW: Fish falls onto a trucker’s windshield on NC highway

Latest News

Kinston music festival to begin at noon
Cape Hatteras National Seashore hosts beach cleanup
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate two homes In the coming weeks
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Clouds and sunshine battle for sky supremacy this weekend