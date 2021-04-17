Local volunteers receive highest local level of recognition at Golden Rule Awards Ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteer Onslow, a program of United Way in Onslow County, will recognize the accomplishments of outstanding community volunteers in the area’s largest local volunteer recognition ceremony.

The 2021 Golden Rule Lightkeepers Awards, will be held Saturday, April 17 for a ceremony open only to the immediate family of the nominees. Due to COVID restriction, the ceremony will be held virtually through United Way of Onslow County’s Facebook Live starting at 9 a.m. for public viewing.

Local volunteers were nominated by area organizations in the Adult, Group/Family, Education, Youth, and Youth Group/Family categories. Winners will subsequently be nominated to the North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

United Way of Onslow County’s President, Raquel Painter, states: “Volunteers give back to the community because they are internally motivated and inspired to respond to a need. Recognizing those individuals and groups who make such a profound impact in our community through their volunteer service is something we look forward to each year. We see it as a small gesture compared to the tremendous service they perform, because without them, so much of the great work that occurs in Onslow County would not happen.”

In 2020, Volunteer Onslow provided the community with $2.3M in sweat equity. The volunteer database has over 9,000 registered volunteers and 119 organizations searching for volunteers. Volunteers are making the community a better place.

