The Kinston Police Department investigates overnight homicide

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police officers went out to a call shortly after 12 a.m., Saturday morning on the 800th block of College St. to a welfare check.

When officers got there they found a deceased person. According to KPD, they’re now investigating this incident as a homicide.

This case is currently under investigation, if anyone has any information they are asked to call The Kinston Police Department’s tip line at (252) 939-4020.

