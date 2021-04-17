Advertisement

Kinston music festival to begin at noon

(WKYT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The “I love New Music” Indie Festival is set to take place Saturday at noon, the music starts at 3:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds. Admission is $20.

The “I love New Music” Indie Festival is a music event put on by Eastern North Carolina’s 101.9 kiss FM.

The event is dedicated to putting ENC on the map as a music hub, while educating independent artists through conversations with some of the music industry’s biggest names.

Raleigh’s Brian Dawson of K97.5 and Charlotte’s No Limit Larry of Power 98 will be in attendance hosting a 30-minute Q&A.

Special guests will also include media outlet, LiveMixtapes; CEO of Othaz Records and Empire Exec, Waleed Coyote; CEO of Big Mouf Media, Darryn Brown; CEO of Social Currency Enterprises and South Coast Music Group, King Carter and more.

