Habitat for Humanity to dedicate two homes In the coming weeks

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -According to the Habitat for Humanity of Craven County, the organization will dedicate two homes in the coming weeks.

The families of Renatta Singleton and K’Tia Thompson will soon move into their new homes.

Singleton’s dedication ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 17th. She will move into her new residence with her two daughters. The organization says Singleton sees this home as an opportunity to provide her daughters with a stable foundation for a better life.

Additionally, Thompson’s dedication ceremony will be held Monday, April 19th.

“Owning our own home will allow us a permanent place to plant roots. Working with Habitat for Humanity has taught me about financial literacy, homeownership skills, as well as hands-on experience with building a home. The opportunity to work with Habitat has been a blessing.”

Thompson will move into her new home in New Bern with her four children.

The Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Craven County, Mike Williams said these houses are a part of their mission to increase home ownership. Explaining, after the dedications both women will purchase their homes and finance them with an affordable mortgage.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Volunteer Coordinator, Eva Cline at (252) 633- 9599, to apply for the homeownership program, please contact Homeowner Services Coordinator, Jocelyn Everington at )252) 633-9599, extension 105.

For more information you can visit www.cravencountyhabitat.org.

