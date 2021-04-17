High School Football Highlights - State Playoffs - 1st Round

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 12 teams from the WITN viewing area advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs after first round victories Friday night. Get your highlights and final scores!

FINAL SCORES AND 2ND ROUND MATCHUPS

1A

Pamlico County 50 - West Columbus 8

Northside-Pinetown 35 - Rosewood 34

Bear Grass 48 - Perquimans 42

Northampton County 36 - North Duplin 0

1A 2nd Round Matchups:

8) Pamlico County (5-2) at (5) Northside-Pinetown (6-2)

(3) Bear Grass Charter (4-1) at (2) Northampton County (2-3)

1AA

Tarboro 62 - Manteo 7

John A. Holmes 39 - Princeton 28

East Carteret 60 - Hobbton 40

Louisburg 50 - Lakewood 0

1AA 2nd Round Matchups:

(4) John A. Holmes (6-0) at No. 1 Tarboro (6-0)

(3) East Carteret (6-2) at (2) Louisburg (5-2)

2A

Reidsville 50 - Southwest Onslow 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 65 - Red Springs 28

Northeastern 48 - Kinston 39

Eastern Randolph 42 - Clinton 40 - 2OT

2A 2nd Round Matchups:

(4) Wallace-Rose Hill (5-3) at (1) Reidsville (7-0)

(7) Eastern Randolph (5-1) at (3) Northeastern (5-0)

2AA

Washington 35 - South Granville 0

Croatan 55 - McMichael 7

SouthWest Edgecombe 33 - Roanoke Rapids 12

St. Pauls 35 - Randleman 9

2AA 2nd Round Matchups:

(4) Croatan (7-1) at (1) Washington (6-1)

(3) SouthWest Edgecombe (6-2) at (2) St. Pauls (6-0)

3A

Eastern Alamance 42 - Rocky Mount 28

Western Alamance 38 - Terry Sanford 13

Havelock 56 - Southern Guilford 14

Northwood 17 - West Carteret 0

3A 2nd Round Matchups:

(8) Eastern Alamance (6-1) at (5) Western Alamance (8-0)

(3) Havelock (8-0) at (2) Northwood (6-2)

3AA

Cleveland 49 - Southern Durham 0

Lee County 34 - J.H. Rose 26

West Brunswick 42 - Chapel Hill 35

Clayton 31 - Southeast Guilford 17

3AA 2nd Round Matchups:

(5) Lee County (8-0) at (1) Cleveland (8-0)

(7) Clayton (7-1) at (3) West Brunswick (6-1)

4A

Cardinal Gibbons 49 - Pine Forest 7

Richmond County 51 - Middle Creek 27

New Bern 37 - Scotland County 16

South View 20 - Jack Britt 7

4A 2nd Round Matchups:

(4) Richmond County (4-0) at (1) Cardinal Gibbons (7-0)

(3) New Bern (6-1) at (2) South View (7-1)

