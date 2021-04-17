High School Football Highlights - State Playoffs - 1st Round
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 12 teams from the WITN viewing area advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs after first round victories Friday night. Get your highlights and final scores!
FINAL SCORES AND 2ND ROUND MATCHUPS
1A
Pamlico County 50 - West Columbus 8
Northside-Pinetown 35 - Rosewood 34
Bear Grass 48 - Perquimans 42
Northampton County 36 - North Duplin 0
1A 2nd Round Matchups:
8) Pamlico County (5-2) at (5) Northside-Pinetown (6-2)
(3) Bear Grass Charter (4-1) at (2) Northampton County (2-3)
1AA
Tarboro 62 - Manteo 7
John A. Holmes 39 - Princeton 28
East Carteret 60 - Hobbton 40
Louisburg 50 - Lakewood 0
1AA 2nd Round Matchups:
(4) John A. Holmes (6-0) at No. 1 Tarboro (6-0)
(3) East Carteret (6-2) at (2) Louisburg (5-2)
2A
Reidsville 50 - Southwest Onslow 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 65 - Red Springs 28
Northeastern 48 - Kinston 39
Eastern Randolph 42 - Clinton 40 - 2OT
2A 2nd Round Matchups:
(4) Wallace-Rose Hill (5-3) at (1) Reidsville (7-0)
(7) Eastern Randolph (5-1) at (3) Northeastern (5-0)
2AA
Washington 35 - South Granville 0
Croatan 55 - McMichael 7
SouthWest Edgecombe 33 - Roanoke Rapids 12
St. Pauls 35 - Randleman 9
2AA 2nd Round Matchups:
(4) Croatan (7-1) at (1) Washington (6-1)
(3) SouthWest Edgecombe (6-2) at (2) St. Pauls (6-0)
3A
Eastern Alamance 42 - Rocky Mount 28
Western Alamance 38 - Terry Sanford 13
Havelock 56 - Southern Guilford 14
Northwood 17 - West Carteret 0
3A 2nd Round Matchups:
(8) Eastern Alamance (6-1) at (5) Western Alamance (8-0)
(3) Havelock (8-0) at (2) Northwood (6-2)
3AA
Cleveland 49 - Southern Durham 0
Lee County 34 - J.H. Rose 26
West Brunswick 42 - Chapel Hill 35
Clayton 31 - Southeast Guilford 17
3AA 2nd Round Matchups:
(5) Lee County (8-0) at (1) Cleveland (8-0)
(7) Clayton (7-1) at (3) West Brunswick (6-1)
4A
Cardinal Gibbons 49 - Pine Forest 7
Richmond County 51 - Middle Creek 27
New Bern 37 - Scotland County 16
South View 20 - Jack Britt 7
4A 2nd Round Matchups:
(4) Richmond County (4-0) at (1) Cardinal Gibbons (7-0)
(3) New Bern (6-1) at (2) South View (7-1)
