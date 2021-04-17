Advertisement

Greene County reflects on 10 year anniversary of tornado that destroyed middle school

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -On the 10 year anniversary of deadly tornadoes that hit eastern Carolina, those in Greene County are recalling how the powerful storms destroyed the middle school in Snow Hill.

After the tornado, school employees had to go inside the school and salvage what they could.

They ended up finishing the school year at the local high school.

Eventually, a new school was built on the same property but as construction was happening students were going to school in modular trailers.

The school’s former assistant principal says this was a reminder to take all weather warnings seriously.

Leigh Corbin, former assistant principal says, “When they say there is bad weather approaching and keep an eye out on things people need to heed that. Because it could happen to anyone at any time and the middle school being destroyed by a tornado is a great example of that.”

Corbin says they are lucky it happened on a weekend because school was not in session. She also says Greene County is a close community and had tons of support from local schools, organizations, and from across the country.

