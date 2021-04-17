Advertisement

Community college gears up for spring fundraiser

Pitt Community College
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt Community College Foundation is finalizing a new event to generate money for student scholarships and educational activities.

PCC’s fundraising organization is preparing for the Down East Outdoor Living Tour & “Chair-ity” Auction. The event will be on April, 17th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the organization, the event will combine three fundraisers. The outdoor living tour, plant sale and chair auction.

“Spring fundraising has a tremendous impact on the PCC Foundation’s ability to provide scholarships that assist students in need and reward academic success,” “Though fundraising during the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging, we’ve taken what we’ve learned over the past year to come up with an event that will offer supporters a safe and fun way to enjoy lovely outdoor living spaces in Pitt County.”

PCC Events Specialist, Erin Greenleaf

According to Greenleaf, tickets are $30 per person. People can purchase tickets here, on the PCC Foundation website.

Those who register must visit the community college’s campus on the day of the event to get their booklet with tour details. The booklet will also serve as each attendees admission ticket.

The college asks all attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing throughout the event.

In the case of rain, the fundraiser will take place on April 24th.

