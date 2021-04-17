Charlie’s Forecast: Clouds and sunshine battle for sky supremacy this weekend

Quick Forecast:

Saturday Afternoon: Partly cloudy at times. High 70°. West winds around 10 mph. Rain chance: 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a stray shower. Lows near 52°. Light and variable winds.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs near 72°. Winds out of the north at 3 to 6 mph. Rain chance: 20%.

Saturday & Sunday

Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the norm this weekend as a high pressure system off our coast slowly heads deeper into the Atlantic. A northerly breeze will help keep our temperatures slightly below average with highs hitting the low 70s today and Sunday. Rain drops will be few and far between despite the increased cloud cover from Friday. Winds for inland communities will be light and variable while the coast sees more of a steady breeze out of the north-northwest.

Monday & Tuesday

Rain will be the focus of Monday’s forecast as a week surface low encourages moisture to fall over the East. Rainfall totals should range between 0.25″ to 0.75″ with temps again reaching the low to mid 70s. The rain will clear of the coast late Monday, leaving us dry and mild for Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall to the low 50s.

Wednesday

A strong area of low pressure will be the focus of the forecast through the middle of the week for most of the East Coast. The good news for us is that the low will focus most of its energy over the Northeast, leaving us with a slight chance of rain for Wednesday. This is still a fluid forecast as our chances of rain showers will increase if that low ends up trekking farther south. Our big impact will be cold air following this system, as temps will fall from the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon to the upper 60s by Thursday.